Junior Engineer from Sambalpur district of Odisha in Vigilance net

Sambalpur: Tightening its noose around the neck of corrupt Government officials, the sleuths of Odisha Vigilance apprehended a Junior Engineer from Sambalpur district today when she was accepting bribe of Rs 10,000.

The accused has been identified as Pranati Sahu, Junior Engineer, Batemura and Bargoan GPs, Maneswar Block in Sambalpur district.

As per reports, Sahu was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs.10,000 on Wednesday from a complainant (Grama Sathi) to handover measurement books and all related documents in respect of road works executed by him under MGNREG Scheme in Maneswar Block.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid today, wherein the accused Sahu was caught by the Vigilance sleuths at a newly constructed hall inside Maneswar Block campus while demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs 10,000 from the complainant.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Sahu and was seized in presence of the witnesses. Right hand wash as well as money purse wash of Sahu also gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by her, said a note by Odisha Vigilance.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the rented residential house of Sahu located at Kuluthkani, Sambalpur and shopping mall running in a rented building at Govindtola under Dhanupali Police limits, Sambalpur and her father-in-law’s house at Bolghantianali under Dereng Police limits in Angul district.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No.17 dated 20.06.2023 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. Further investigation of the case is underway.

