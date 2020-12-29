Junior Clerk Of RSWAA Sub-division Under Vigilance Scanner In Odisha

By WCE

Angul: Vigilance slueths on Tuesday raided the houses and office of Rohitaswa Bagh, Junior Clerk(Cashier), office of Assistant Engineer, Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation under RSWAA sub-division, Angul on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.

The Vigilance officials of Cuttack division also conducted simultaneous raids at  his government quarters at Angul Jail Road, double storied building at village Nuasahi under Athamallik police limits in Angul district, poultry farm at Tangianisa under Athamallik police limits, water bottling plant near PWD office, Boudh, rented house at Athamallik, native house at village Bargaon, Athamallik, and office room at RWSS Sub-division, Angul.

Till the last reports filed in, the exact amount of disproportionate assets unearthed during the searches will be known after the raids are completely over.

