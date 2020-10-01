clerk caught taking bribe
File Photo

Junior Clerk Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe In Odisha’s Bhadrak

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhadrak: Junior Clerk identified as Sudhkar Barik was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 9,000 today. He was working as the junior-clerk-cum-dealing-clerk in Bhadrak district labour office.

He was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 9000/- from the complainant Akshaya Kumar Das, the owner of a Security Agency in the district for in renewing a labour license in favour of his agency.

Vigilance police caught him while he was accepting the bribe and took him into custody. They also seized then bribe amount.

 

