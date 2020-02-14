Clerk In Vigilance net
Clerk In Vigilance Net

Junior Clerk Caught In Vigilance Net In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
Phulbani: Vigilance department has caught a junior clerk on charges of bribery.

The clerk Raikiar is from the Rural District Development Department, Phulbani.

According to sources, Raikiar demanded bribe from a retired employee, for passing his pension arrear.

The retired man informed about the incident to the authorities.

A joint vigilance team from Boudh and Phulbani raided the clerk’s office and recovered 35,000 cash informed the Phulbani Vigilance DSP, R.K. Suna.

