Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday yet again appealed the people to remain indoors and strictly follow the lockdown guidelines to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus in the state.

Addressing the people on Thursday evening, the Chief Minister said, ” Relaxation of lockdown does not mean Coronavirus has disappeared. In view of the return 5 lakh persons from outside the state and the advent of Monsoon, everyone has to be more careful. June month is crucial for us,”

Patnaik said that the infection has reached its peak in the country . “Earlier around 3000 positive cases used to be reported in the country which has now increased to around 10000. So I appeal one and all not to step out unless there’s some urgent work to be done”.

The Chief Minister also appealed the people to wear face masks while going out, maintain social distancing and follow the govt guidelines to combat COVID-19 .