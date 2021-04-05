Jubin Nautiyal’s Live Show In Odisha Stopped Midway Due To Violation Of Covid Guidelines

By WCE 7

Balasore: Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal had to stop his live show midway in Balasore district in Odisha after a police raid was conducted due violation of Covid guidelines.

According to reports, Jubin had been invited for a musical show at the annual function of a private college.

Another reason for which the show was stopped was that his performance continued even after 11 pm, which led to a violation of the rules in connection with the permission for the event.

The local police team arrived at the spot, went to the stage and stopped it midway.

