Jr. Revenue assistant caught by Odisha vigilance

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0

Junior Revenue Assistant in the office of Tahasildar, Jasipur under Mayurbhanj district of Odisha is under vigilance scanner.

The Junior Revenue Assistant was Mayurbhanj has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 40,000/-(Rupees Forty Thousand) from a complainant.

The bribe was in order to process a file in mutation case for issuance of ROR(Patta) in hisfavour. The entire bribe money has been recovered from possession of accused Mahakud.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Mahakud from DA angle.

In this connection, Balasaore Vigilance PS Case No.34 dt.01.12 2022 u/s 7 PC Ammendment Act ,2018 has been registered.

Investigation in progress against the accused Mahakud. Detailed report follows.

