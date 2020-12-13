Journalist Jagrati Shukla Breaks Her Silence For Being Trolled In Anubhav-Barsha Case

Bhubaneswar: Journalist Jagrati Shukla finally broke her silence for being trolled in the ongoing controversy involving Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty and his wife and popular Ollywood actress Barsha Priyadarshini.

Jagrati, on a Facebook post on Sunday, slammed the trollers for dragging her name into the fight between Anubhav Mohanty and Barsha.

“I am Jagrati Shukla, a journalist and my current job requires me to interact with Members of Parliament on regular basis. Shri Anubhav Mohanty is an hon’ble Member of Parliament and we share a cordial professional relationship. We’re good friends too,” she clarified.

“These are trying & testing times for him and his family because of his matrimonial disputes. The issue between him & his wife Varsha Priyadarshini is their personal matter,” she mentioned.

“What has forced me to write this message publicly today is the sick, demeaning, derogatory & totally unacceptable abuses, trolling, media questioning that I have been subjected to over past few days dragging my name into this matter. Most people who are indulging in these abuses & character assassinations on social media invariably are Varsha Priyadarshini fans. It amazes me as to how those who are supposedly standing for one woman are using dirtiest words & filthiest language against another woman,” Jagrati Shukla added.

She further said, “I thought there’s no point responding to abusers but things have crossed limits now and not only me but my family is also getting disturbed because of this onslaught that I really wonder who is behind of. I have decided I will now report these handles to police and also take recourse under law against those who are indulging in this crass behaviour towards a woman so that I get to the bottom of who’s organizing these abuses, defamations & character assassinations of mine.”

“I am a self made woman and have struggled very hard to create a name for myself in the society. I would not allow anyone to sully my reputation and defame me like this. Whether it’s any individual or media organization or paid harassers of someone, I will now take necessary legal actions as per law on all such forces who think they can get away,” she said.

“I have been forced to speak and I shall not remain silent when it comes to protecting my & my family’s dignity,” Jagrati wrote.

“I request hon’ble union minister Prakash Javadekar ji, CMO Odisha, PIB Fact Check, National Commission for Women and all responsible authorities kindly look into this very sensitive matter and help me and my family in leading a peaceful and dignified life,” she warned.

“I also request to take an exemplary step and let everyone know that all are equal in the eyes of law and order whether someone a celebrity like Varsha Priyadarshini or a common citizen of India like me or anyone else,” the journalist concluded.