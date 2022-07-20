Journalist attacked in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, admitted to hospital

Bhadrak: A journalist was attacked in Bhadrak district of Odisha yesterday when he had gone for reporting along with other journalists. He was admitted to the hospital after being attacked by a miscreant. The incident took place in Basudevpur area of the district while a complaint has been lodged in this connection at the Kasia Marine Police Station.

The victim journalist has been identified as Amar Narayan Mohanty.

As per reports, a group of journalists from Basudevpur of Bhadrak district had gone for reporting on Tuesday afternoon. They were having lunch in an eatery at the Biras Chhaka area when a teacher came there along with a youth for having food.

Reportedly, at this moment one of the journalists asked the teacher that why he has come there though there is still much school time left for the day. After hearing this, the youth who had come with the teacher started scolding the journalists using filthy language.

Another drunkard also joined him and started scolding the journalists using foul language. Besides, the youth started attacking the journalists and pierced his bike key into the ear of journalist Amar Narayan Mohanty.

Accordingly, Mohanty got injured and blood persistently flowed from his ear. Hence, the other journalists rushed him to Basudevpur hospital for treatment.

A complaint has been lodged in this regard by Basudevpur Press Club at the Kasia Marine Thana for taking necessary action to nab the culprits and give justice.