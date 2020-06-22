Keonjhar: A journalist was reportedly attacked by two miscreants at Sarei village under Champua Tehsil of Keonjhar district on Sunday.

The scribe of a vernacular language, who has been identified as Bibhubhusan Pati, was returning home on a Scooty after purchasing vegetable and grocery items from the market at around 7.45 PM. However, two bike-born miscreants appeared before him and threatened him by showing a gun all of a sudden. They hit him on his head with the gun when he protested and broke one of the fingers of his hands.

The wrongdoers, who had worn masks on their face, fled from the site before the media person could identify them.

Bibhubhusan who received grievous injuries on his head was rescued by some locals in a critical condition and was admitted to the local hospital for treatment.

While the exact reason behind the attack on the journalist is yet to be known, Champua police started an investigation into the matter and launched a search operation to trace the accused persons.