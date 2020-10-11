Jon Courtenay wins Britain’s Got Talent 2020

Comedian and singer Jon Courtenay won the Britain’s Got Talent 2020. He was crowned as the winner of the show at the grand finale last evening.

Judges of the show Ashley Banjo, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon picked Jon Courtenay as the winner of BGT 2020.

Singinggroup Sign Along With Us was selected as the runners’ up of Britain’s Got Talent 2020.