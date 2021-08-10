Joda block Technical Consultant in Keonjhar of Odisha under vigilance scanner, Raids underway

Keonjhar: The Vigilance sleuths conducted raids at various places including residence and office of Joda Senior Technical Consultant (Junior Engineer) of SSA at Keonjhar district of Odisha on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.

The Technical Consultant has been identified as Khetrabasi Mahanta.

The Keonjhar Vigilance includes four teams comprising two DSPS, four Inspectors and other staff conducted simultaneous raids at four places including his residence, ancestral home, in-laws’ house and his office in Joda.

Till the last reports came in, one double storeyed building, two four wheelers have been unearthed. The raids are underway and further details are awaited.