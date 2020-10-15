Jobs For 12th Pass In Public Service Commission; Hurry Up! Just One Day Left For Application

Several posts are being recruited by the Tripura Public Service Commission. Explain that a total of 100 vacant posts of Personal Assistant Grade-II (PA) are to be filled under this recruitment. The application process will end on October 16, 2020.

Interested candidates should know the entire process and apply soon. Online applications have been sought on these posts. Complete information related to the job on these posts like essential qualification, selection process, how to apply, details of the posts etc. are being given below.

Post Details:

Name of the post: Personal Assistant Grade-II (PA)

Number of posts: Total 100 Posts

Important Date:

Starting date for submission of application: Starting September 25, 2020

Last date for submission of application: 16 October 2020

Age Limit: The minimum age of candidates for these posts is 18 years and maximum 41 years.

Educational Qualification: The minimum educational qualification for candidates in these posts has been fixed at 12th standard. Further notification link is being given for detailed information related to this.

Application process: Before applying for these posts, candidates should download and read the given notification. Complete the application process only after becoming aware of all the information given in it. Keep in mind that in case of any type of error, the application can be canceled.

Selection Process: The selection of candidates for these posts will be on the basis of preliminary examination, typing test and written examination.

Click here for the official website.

Click here for official notification.