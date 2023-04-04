Job fraud racket busted in Balasore district of Odisha, 6 arrested

Balasore: Busting a major job fraud racket in Odisha today, the Sahadevkhunta Police in Balasore district arrested 6 persons including a woman. They had allegedly duped more than 100 job seekers and collected Rs 80 thousand to Rs.1.5 lakh from each of them. It was informed by Balasore SP Sagarika Nath in a press meet today.

As per reports, the frauds were targeting job seekers. This gang was duping young job seekers by giving them false assurance of providing jobs in the Forest Department, Panchayati Raj Dept, Tata Steel and Railways.

They were taking false interviews of the job seekers at different fake offices of Bhubaneswar to earn their trust. Even they had put fake logo of the State Govt and Central Govt in the fake appointment letters.

The Sahadevkhunta Police today arrested 6 persons while the king pin of the racket is still at large. The six accused persons include 5 youths and a female. All the arrestees are from Balasore.

Police have seized Rs 3 lakh cash, gold ornaments worth Rs 10.5 lakh and properties worth Rs 80 lakh from the possession of the accused. Also, 10 bank accounts of the gang that has Rs 28 lakh deposit in total, has been frozen.

Many young boys and girls in Basta, Soro, Jaleswar and Balasore town have been duped by this job fraud gang.