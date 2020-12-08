Job Fraud Case: Commissionerate Police to take Akash Pathak on remand

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police will take Akash Pathak on remand for investigation, informed commissioner of Police. Akash is accused of impersonating himself as Managing Director of Tata Motors Limited (TML) and duping job seekers.

Earlier, one Sky King Travel Agency of Bhubaneswar had lodged a complaint against Akash Pathak in Kharavela Nagar Police station where the Agency’s Managing partner Prabhas Kumar Choudhury had brought cheating allegation against Akash Pathak and his father tainted IFS officer Abhay Pathak.

As per the complaint, Abhay Pathak and his son Akash Pathak had booked tickets for Train, Charter plane and flight. Akash had impersonated himself as the managing director of Tata Motors Limited and accordingly had filed the documents. They had booked tickets amounting to a sum of Rs. 2, 13, 22, 845 out of which Rs. 65, 16, 233 is yet to be paid. Accordingly, the father and son duo has been booked under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 506 and 34 of the IPC and further investigation of the matter is underway.

Police Commissioner Sudhansu Sadangi said that the handwriting specimen of Akash Pathak will be sent to Hand writing Bureau. Earlier, Tata Motors Limited had been contacted over Akash Pathak’s claim as being a Managing Director of TML against which the company confirmed that Akash Pathak is not its employee.