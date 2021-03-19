Bhubaneswar: A job fraud has come to the fore in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Friday. A large number of people have been allegedly cheated on the pretext of providing jobs.

According to reports, people have been cheated and scammed on the pretext of providing railway loco-pilot jobs.

They were reportedly interviewed by fake government officers. It has been four years since they were duping people of their money.

Poor youth had given money to the fraudsters by selling off their land and property. They paid the money through various online platforms.

The fraudster identified as Amulya Modi has absconded.