Job alert 2020: Deadline for this government posts is ending today; apply soon

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued a notification to fill up 23 posts of Sub-Inspector of Excise under the Excise Commissioner.

The online application which is underway will end today 11.55 PM and the application submitted through online mode shall only be accepted by the Commission.

Candidates must register their valid email id and mobile number while applying for the post through online and keep the same active still completion of this recruitment process to receive important message from the Commission relating to the recruitment.

Candidates are to be extra vigilant while filling up the online application since there is no edit option. Before applying for the post, the candidates must go through the notification.

The candidate must not be below 21 years and must not exceed 32 years of age as on 1st January 2019 to be eligible to apply for the post with usual age relaxation for the in-service/ex-servicemen candidates as per relevant rules of government in force.

