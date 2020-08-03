Bhubaneswar: As working from home and online classes have now become a norm for millions in the current scenario, Reliance Jio has expedited roll out of its high speed JioFiber broadband service in key areas of over 12 major cities and towns in Odisha. Driven by its commitment to keep users connected with high speed broadband in crucial times, JioFiber has put all efforts to provide the best of services to customers along with augmenting its coverage, making services available in key areas of major cities in Odisha.

In existing cities of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Bolangir, JioFiber broadband service has further been expanded to include more areas and localities. The new cities and towns where JioFiber has been launched in recent weeks include Jajapur Road, Puri, Jharsuguda, Koraput, Angul, Kendrapada and Sundergarh.

As JioFiber high-speed broadband service is fast expanding its presence in Odisha, several new cities and towns of the state including Bhawanipatna, Brajarajnagar, Jatni and Jagatsingpur etc. are set to witness roll out of JioFiber broadband service over the next few weeks. Providing true high-speed broadband starting from 100 Mbps and going up to 1 Gbps, JioFiber is catering to thousands of customers including individual households to small and large enterprises and professionals in various fields.

During the difficult times in view of pan India lockdown, JioFiber ensured seamless high-speed broadband connectivity to customers in Odisha. The prompt installations and services provided by JioFiber team even in the present difficult times of lockdown has delighted JioFiber customers in various cities of Odisha.

JioFiber comes with a unique combination of ultra-high-speed broadband internet, smart phone fixed line services wherein call from landline to anywhere within India is free and Ultra-HD Set-Top box which brings live TV channels and OTT content together on JioTV+ app helping seamless content search with no need to switch to different OTT apps.

Rapidly expanding JioFiber broadband has integrated a range of popular apps and OTT platforms on the JioFiber Set Top Box to bring an enriched experience to users with access to unlimited Entertainment, News, Health and education platforms. JioFiber users are also able to enjoy other premium on-demand content in popular OTT apps like Disney HotStar, Amazon Prime, SonyLiv, Zee5, Voot, SunNxt, Alt Balaji, Jio Cinema, JioSaavn, Hoichoi etc. which include 350+ national and regional channels across genres including leading Odia news and entertainment channels.

JioFiber also offers an exclusive complimentary Hollywood access to the entire library of premium content and Hollywood blockbusters from Lionsgate Play across genres, in multiple languages. Besides, JioFiber comes with a multiparty video conferencing App – JioMeet enabling easy access for virtual businesses, social meetings and classroom training.