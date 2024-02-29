Jilted lover stabs woman to death in Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a jilted lover has allegedly stabbed a woman to death in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha on Thursday.

Reports say, the killing was allegedly due to one sided love. The woman was stabbed to death by her boyfriend, said reliable reports.

The incident took place under Capital police station limits in Bapuji nagar area on late Wednesday night. The deceased woman was returning from her husband’s mobile shop late last night when a young man stopped her and argued with her.

After hearing something that the woman told him, he allegedly got very angry and stabbed the woman in the stomach, several times and then fled away.

Reports say that, first the woman was rushed to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar but6 as her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital where she breathed her last.

The police handed over the dead body to the family members after the postmortem. The police has launched a manhunt to nab the attacker. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.