Jilted lover kills father in law of girl in Odisha’s Jajpur

Jajpur: A jilted lover allegedly murdered the father-in-law of a girl with whom he was in one sided love. The incident took place in Balipasi village under Danagadi block of Jajpur district in Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Sarat Chandra Dhal of Balipasi village.

As per reports, one Kuna alias Abinash Dhal was in one sided love with a girl. Recently the girl was married to the youngest son of the deceased.

After being rejected by the girl the accused used to intimidate her in-laws to kill them. Finally, he allegedly killed the father in law of the girl.

The dead body was found lying in a pool of blood at a bamboo bush in Balipasi village on Wednesday morning.

Family members of the deceased have alleged that Abinash killed Sarat and threw the dead body at the bamboo bush.

After getting information Jajpur Police reached the spot, seized the dead body and sent it to Danagadi CHC for autopsy.

On the other hand Police managed to nab the accused when he was attempting to flee from the village. The accused has been arrested and further investigation of the case is underway.