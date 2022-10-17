Jilted lover hurls bomb at girl’s house in Cuttack

Cuttack: A youth on Sunday hurled bombs at his supposed girlfriend’s house in Mundia Sahi of Chakargarh village under Narsinghpur block of Cuttack district.

The youth who has been identified as Dipu Nayak, son of Meghnad Nayak, is a resident of Chakragarh village. He hurled four bombs near his girlfriend’s house late night yesterday. Due to this, the girl has locked herself in her house as she is terrified to coming out.

Dipu has been in a one-sided in love affair with the girl and has been reportedly harassing her for the past few days. When the girl did not reciprocate his love, he started to threatened to kidnap her when she goes to school.

When his threat did not work, he could not accept it, and in his anger did this crazy act. The girl’s family has registered a complaint against the youth in Narsinghpur police station. Police is currently investigating the case.