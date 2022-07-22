Jilted lover girl seeks justice against boyfriend in Odisha’s Subarnapur

Sonepur: In another case of love affair, which can be more or less resembles to the Tunguru Bhola case of Odisha, a jilted lover girl has sought justice against her boy friend. The incident took place in Subarnapur district of Odisha.

As per reports, about one year back Jeetu Khura of Kumarkeli village under Ulunda Block of Subarnapur district came in contact with a girl through social media platform Facebook. The two soon developed love relationship and later married at a temple in Boudh. Then the couple moved to Bhubaneswar and lived as wife and husband for four months.

After four months, once Jeetu went to his home after convincing the girl that his mother had fallen ill. He then convinced his family members and took the girl to his home.

As per the girl, she was pregnant by then. However, the boy managed to convince the girl for abortion by medicine. And later abandon her at the Railway station.

Hence, the girl filed an FIR at Birmaharajpur Police Station in the this matter. On the basis of the complaint Police called for Jeetu and advised the two to live together.

Now, Jeetu again started to live with the girl as wife and husband but after two months passed he has recently again abandoned her. The girl has claimed that she is pregnant of 2 months. Hence, she has today complained at Sonepur Police Station to get back Jeetu in her life. Earlier, she had also approached Boudh Police Station. However, though the girl is now moving one Police Station to anther Police Station, she is yet to be taken back by her boyfriend. The girl is from Badhigan of Boudh district.

We have not so far received reaction of Police in this matter.

Today, the girl had today gone to the police station along with a bottle of kerosene oil allegedly to attempt self-immolation. However, the Policemen forbid her and took away the kerosene bottle from her.