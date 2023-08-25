Jhulana Jatra to commence in Puri from tomorrow

Puri: The famous Jhulana utsav will commence in Puri of Odisha from tomorrow. On this occasion the representative idols will be established on the swing in the Kunja that is set up at the Mukti Mandapa inside the premises of the famous Lord Jagannath temple.

Jhulana utsav is the rahasa utsav in the rainy season. Tomorrow after the Madhyanha dhupa ritual, the representative idols Lord Madan Mohan, Goddesses Laxmi and Saraswati will be taken out from the Dakhini Ghara and will be taken to the Ratna Singhasana. There, after getting Agyanmala from Srianga they will be ceremonially taken to the Mukti Mandap where they will be established on the Jhulana Kunja.

The idols will swing in this kunja following which they will be offered Sitala Bhoga. Later, Sri Madan Mohan will be taken to the Dakhini Ghara and Goddesses Bhudevi and Sridevi will be taken back to the Ratna Singhasana.

After the idols will be established on the Jhula Kunja a cultural show is held which includes singing of traditional Champu, Chhanda, and Rasa geeta of Jhulana by famous singers.

Besides Srimandira, the Jhulana Utsav is also organised in the mathas and some other places in Puri. The Jhulana utsav gets organised in the Bada Chhata matha, Radhakanta matha, Emar matha, Swami matha, Uttara Parswa and Dakshina Parswa matha, Siddha Bakula, Hari Das matha, Jhanjapita matha, Jagannath Ballav matha with pomp and show. This Jhulana utsav bears the rich essence of Srikhetra’s tradition and heritage.