Jajpur: The famous Jhulana jatra of Goddess Biraja, the prime deity of Jajpur, was observed in Her temple premises here in Odisha amid chanting of hymns by the priests on the occasion of Dola Purnima on Monday. Biraja Panjika, the almanac named after the Goddess, was also read out during the worship.

On Dola Purnima today the established idol of the Goddess was brought on a palanquin to the Dolamandapa in a procession. Later priests worshipped the Goddess. The rituals were performed by the priests led by the chief priest Himanshu Pati Mishra.

On this occasion astrologers read out the new panjika (almanac) in front of the Goddess. Movement of the planets and stars as prescribed in the ancient Bhaswati calculation was pronounced during the worship.

Goddess Biraja Panjika gets officially released on April 14 on the occasion of the Odia New Year. The said almanac is followed mainly in the districts like Bhadrak, Kendrapada and Keonjhar. It houses the time table of all the rituals and festivals of Goddess Biraja which are observed across the year.

With inputs from Debasis Sahoo,Jajpur