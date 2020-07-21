Jharsuguda police slaps

Jharsuguda SP orders probe as video of cop slapping man goes viral

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jharsuguda: The Superintendent of Police (SP), Jharsuguda has ordered an enquiry in the case in which a police officer is seen slapping a person on the road in the district headquarter town  here in Odisha.

The SP also said that appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the matter.

The decision was taken after people from different quarters criticized the attack on a young man by the police on duty.

As per the video that has gone viral, one Sankalp Yadav of Jharsuguda was slapped by policemen after a minor altercation over some issues during the weekend shutdown here on Saturday.

