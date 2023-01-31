Jharsuguda SP, Brajarajnagar SDPO transferred amid row over Naba Das assassination

Cuttack: Amid the ongoing row over the assassination of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, the State Police has reportedly transferred Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police (SP) and Brajarajnagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) to Police Headquarters in Cuttack.

Odisha Police has issued a notification saying that Jharsuguda SP Rahul Jain has been transferred and attached to SP Headquarters. Bargarh SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas has been transferred as SP of Jharsuguda district.

Likewise, Boudh SP Prahalad Sahai Meena has been transferred as the SP of Bargarh and Rayagada Additional SP Raj Prasad appointed as SP of Boudh district.

Similarly, Brajarajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi is transferred and attached to the State Police Headquarters in Cuttack.

Athamalik SDPO Chintamani Pradhan is transferred and posted as SDPO of Brajarajnagar, it added.