Jharsuguda records highest day temperature with 44.8 degree C in Odisha today

Sambalpur and Boudh recorded 44.6°C while Sonepur recorded 44.5°C

State
By Himanshu 0
Jharsuguda records highest day temperature

Bhubaneswar: The western Odisha’s Jharsuguda today recorded the highest day temperature with 44.8 degree C in the State on Saturday. Besides, Sambalpur and Boudh recorded 44.6°C while Sonepur recorded 44.5°C.

As per the release by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar today 8 stations in Odisha recorded the maximum temperature above 44 degree Celsius.

The maximum temperature recorded at different locations of Odisha as of today that is 10th June 2023 was  —   Jharsuguda with 44.8°C records the highest day temperature, Sambalpur and Boudh 44.6°C, Sonepur 44.5°C, Bargarh 44.4°C , Bolangir 44.3°C, Hirakud 44.2 and Sundargarh 44.1°C.

Must Read

Odisha T20 Cricket League to commence from June 12, 6 teams…

5T Secretary VK Pandian visits Keonjhar district today,…

It has been predicted that there will not be much change in the temperature in the coming four days. Later, the temperature will drop a little bit, said the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

Besides, heat wave alert has been issued for eight Odisha districts for tomorrow. These districts which will experience heat wave tomorrow are Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Balangir, Boudh and Keonjhar. Yellow warning has been issued for these districts.

Also read: 5T Secretary VK Pandian Visits Keonjhar District Today, Takes Stock Of Ongoing Projects

You might also like
State

Actress Prakruti Mishra lodges complaint against producer Sanjay Nayak in Mumbai

State

Joint Typhoon Warning Centre Issues Tropical Cyclone Alert In Bay of Bengal

State

3 leopard skins recovered, 1 arrested in Rayagada of Odisha

State

Cuttack cyber police recovers 800 SIM cards, 8 arrested

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans