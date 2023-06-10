Jharsuguda records highest day temperature with 44.8 degree C in Odisha today

Bhubaneswar: The western Odisha’s Jharsuguda today recorded the highest day temperature with 44.8 degree C in the State on Saturday. Besides, Sambalpur and Boudh recorded 44.6°C while Sonepur recorded 44.5°C.

As per the release by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar today 8 stations in Odisha recorded the maximum temperature above 44 degree Celsius.

The maximum temperature recorded at different locations of Odisha as of today that is 10th June 2023 was — Jharsuguda with 44.8°C records the highest day temperature, Sambalpur and Boudh 44.6°C, Sonepur 44.5°C, Bargarh 44.4°C , Bolangir 44.3°C, Hirakud 44.2 and Sundargarh 44.1°C.

It has been predicted that there will not be much change in the temperature in the coming four days. Later, the temperature will drop a little bit, said the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

Besides, heat wave alert has been issued for eight Odisha districts for tomorrow. These districts which will experience heat wave tomorrow are Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Balangir, Boudh and Keonjhar. Yellow warning has been issued for these districts.