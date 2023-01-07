Jharsuguda emerges coldest, shivers at 5.6 degree celsius

Jharsuguda emerges the lowest temperature in the entire state, following Rourkela, Sundergarh, G,Udayagiri, informs MeT dept

State
By Abhilasha 0
DC file photo

Bhubaneswar: The Meterological Centre in Bhubaneswar has recorded that Jharsuguda emerges the coldest place in the state with minium temperature 5.6 degree celsius.

Similarly, Rourkela witnessed 6 degree celsius and Sundergarh and G. Udayagiri records 7 degree celsius while Simliguda records 7.3 degree celsius.

As many as 16 places in the state have recorded minimum temperature below 10 degree celsius.

Related News

Fake medical drugs worth Rs 1.70 Lakh seized in Jharsuguda

Father, Son dies of Diahorrea in Jharsuguda

Massive fire breaks out at factory in Jharsuguda

Odisha: Assistant Engineer, Engineering School Principal…

  1. Jharsuguda: 5.6
  2. Rourkela: 6
  3. Sundergarh: 7
  4. G. Udayagiri: 7
  5. Simliguda: 7.3
  6. Daringbadi: 8
  7. Dhenkanal: 8.4
  8. Keonjhar: 8.5
  9. Phulbani: 8.5
  10. Angul: 9
  11. Sonepur: 9
  12. Bhadrak: 9
  13. Ranital: 9.2
  14. Mahisapat: 9.4
  15. Baripada: 9.6
  16. Balasore: 9.7

The MeT deparment have also predicted a fall in the temperature by 3 to 4 degree celsius in the entire state.

Reportedly, twin cities Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have recorded 11.5 degree and 11 degree celsius.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.