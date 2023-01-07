Jharsuguda emerges coldest, shivers at 5.6 degree celsius

Bhubaneswar: The Meterological Centre in Bhubaneswar has recorded that Jharsuguda emerges the coldest place in the state with minium temperature 5.6 degree celsius.

Similarly, Rourkela witnessed 6 degree celsius and Sundergarh and G. Udayagiri records 7 degree celsius while Simliguda records 7.3 degree celsius.

As many as 16 places in the state have recorded minimum temperature below 10 degree celsius.

Jharsuguda: 5.6 Rourkela: 6 Sundergarh: 7 G. Udayagiri: 7 Simliguda: 7.3 Daringbadi: 8 Dhenkanal: 8.4 Keonjhar: 8.5 Phulbani: 8.5 Angul: 9 Sonepur: 9 Bhadrak: 9 Ranital: 9.2 Mahisapat: 9.4 Baripada: 9.6 Balasore: 9.7

The MeT deparment have also predicted a fall in the temperature by 3 to 4 degree celsius in the entire state.

Reportedly, twin cities Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have recorded 11.5 degree and 11 degree celsius.