Jharsuguda emerges coldest, shivers at 5.6 degree celsius
Jharsuguda emerges the lowest temperature in the entire state, following Rourkela, Sundergarh, G,Udayagiri, informs MeT dept
Bhubaneswar: The Meterological Centre in Bhubaneswar has recorded that Jharsuguda emerges the coldest place in the state with minium temperature 5.6 degree celsius.
Similarly, Rourkela witnessed 6 degree celsius and Sundergarh and G. Udayagiri records 7 degree celsius while Simliguda records 7.3 degree celsius.
As many as 16 places in the state have recorded minimum temperature below 10 degree celsius.
- Jharsuguda: 5.6
- Rourkela: 6
- Sundergarh: 7
- G. Udayagiri: 7
- Simliguda: 7.3
- Daringbadi: 8
- Dhenkanal: 8.4
- Keonjhar: 8.5
- Phulbani: 8.5
- Angul: 9
- Sonepur: 9
- Bhadrak: 9
- Ranital: 9.2
- Mahisapat: 9.4
- Baripada: 9.6
- Balasore: 9.7
The MeT deparment have also predicted a fall in the temperature by 3 to 4 degree celsius in the entire state.
Reportedly, twin cities Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have recorded 11.5 degree and 11 degree celsius.