Jharsuguda district bans road side vending of fast food to contain COVID 19
Pic Credit: tripoto.com

Jharsuguda district bans roadside vending of fast food to contain COVID 19

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jharsuguda: With an aim to contain the spread of coronavirus in the district, Jharsuguda district administration has banned the selling of roadside vending of fast food and other readymade cooked edibles

The district administration in its official Twitter handle said that vendor cannot sell such fast food items for 15 days from September 25 to contain the spread of COVID.

Such small businessmen will be incentivised Rs 2,500 per capita for compliance, said the administration adding that the deviation will invite penal action.

Related News

3 persons including woman arrested for gun deal in…

Petrol And Diesel Prices Surge In Odisha’s Capital…

Odisha Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro to convene all-party…

Gold Rate For 24 Carat And 22 Carat Falls Down In…

Till the filling of this report, there were a total 3,910 COVID positive cases which included 982 active cases. While 2,927 persons have recovered from the coronavirus, one patient has died due to the decease.

You might also like
State

3 persons including woman arrested for gun deal in Bhubaneswar

Business

Petrol And Diesel Prices Surge In Odisha’s Capital Bhubaneswar

State

Odisha Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro to convene all-party meeting today

Business

Gold Rate For 24 Carat And 22 Carat Falls Down In Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7