Jharsuguda: With an aim to contain the spread of coronavirus in the district, Jharsuguda district administration has banned the selling of roadside vending of fast food and other readymade cooked edibles

The district administration in its official Twitter handle said that vendor cannot sell such fast food items for 15 days from September 25 to contain the spread of COVID.

Such small businessmen will be incentivised Rs 2,500 per capita for compliance, said the administration adding that the deviation will invite penal action.

Till the filling of this report, there were a total 3,910 COVID positive cases which included 982 active cases. While 2,927 persons have recovered from the coronavirus, one patient has died due to the decease.