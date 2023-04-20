Jharsuguda bypoll: BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik to campaign for Deepali Das

Jharsuguda: President of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will campaign for Deepali Das, the party’s candidate for the upcoming by-poll to Jharsuguda assembly constituency.

The State ruling party today announced the names of its star campaigners for the upcoming byelection. Apart from Patnaik, Pranab Prakash Das, Debi Prasad Mishra, Prasanna Acharya and Sarada Prasad Nayak are among the 40 star campaigners of BJD.

Have a look at the list of star campaigners of BJD:

Likewise, the Odisha unit of BJP also released the list of its 40-star campaigners for the bypoll. The list includes union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bisheswar Tudu and Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal.

Here’s the list of BJP’s star campaigners: