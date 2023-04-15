Jharsuguda by-polls: Deepali Das collects ticket from CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Deepali Das collected ticket from party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his residence here today.

While speaking to media persons after receiving the ticket, Deepali said, “I have taken blessings of the Chief Minister and I am hopeful of winning the by-election.”

Deepali also slammed the people who alleged non-development in Jharsuguda saying that such people are blind. From the airport to water there has been development in all sectors under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Deepali Das, the daughter of late Minister Naba Kishore Das, is slated to file her nomination papers on April 18.

On the other hand, the leaders of the State ruling party are trying their best for Deepali’s win in the Jharsuguda by-polls with a huge margin.

BJP has filed Tankadhar Tripathy as its candidate while the Congress party has named Tarun Pandey as the party contender for the byelection, which is necessitated following the murder of Naba Das.

Also Read: Jharsuguda bypolls: Congress candidate Tarun Pandey to file nomination today