Jharsuguda by elections: 55.20% voter turnout till 3 pm

There was a voter turnout of 20.38 percent till 11 am in the Jharsuguda by-polls informed the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

The Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha Nikunja Bihari Dhal further informed that, the voting started at 7 am in all booths in Jharsuguda by-election.

He mentioned that, the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) malfunctioned in 16 booths during the mock polls today. However no errors occurred between 7 am and 9 am. He further said that, the EVMs malfunctioned in booths 62 and 128 between 9 am and 11 am.

As many as 24398 male and 20785 female voters cast their ballots with 20.38% polling by 11 am. The CEO further said that , All the booths are being sprinkled with water to avoid dust, there is drinking water facilities in all the booths, he added.

The residents of Jharsguda are voting today, this will decide the fate of various political parties contesting for the elections. The city has been put under heavy security cover. As many as 19 platoons of Odisha Police, 300 OR constables, 150 home guards and about 100 officers have been deployed.

As many as 25 mobile parties comprising paramilitary forces have been formed. Checking at the constituency’s entry points has been beefed up. The Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal informed that voting for the Jharsuguda by-poll has begun at 7 AM on May 10.

While briefing the media persons about the preparation and other details about the Jharsuguda by-election earlier, the Odisha CEO informed that people can cast their votes with as many as 12 alternative photo identity documents.