Jharsuguda by-poll: Voting at 7 AM, you can vote with these 12 alternative photo identity documents

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal today informed that voting to the Jharsuguda by-poll will begin at 7 AM on May 10.

While briefing the media persons about the preparation and other details about the Jharsuguda by-election, the Odisha CEO informed that people can cast their votes with as many as 12 alternative photo identity documents (details given below).

Preparedness for the Poll:

All necessary preparedness for the Poll relating to Bye Election to 07-Jharsuguda A.C. has been completed. Polling Parties, EVMs, Election materials, Security arrangements – all are in place.

Dispersal of Polling Party:

Polling Party dispersal has taken place from Engineering School, Jharsuguda since today morning. Polling parties pertaining to 227 out of 253 booths (mostly the Rural and distant places) have been dispersed today. The rest 26 polling parties for the pink booths will be dispersed tomorrow.

A total of 1012 Polling Officers are deployed at 04 per booth. About 96 Polling Officers (i.e. 24 Teams) are kept reserve. The Polling Officers have been duly trained and have been deployed after randomization.

Restriction on Election Campaigns before 48 Hrs:

Silent period will come into force from 6 PM of 8th May, 2023. Collector, S.P. and Returning Officer have been instructed to ensure that all Political party workers, Star campaigners and Candidates who are not voters of 07-Jharsuguda A.C, do leave the Constituency area during this period. All Community halls, Guest houses, Hotels are being checked thoroughly.

Restriction on sale of Liquor:

Dry day has also been declared w.e.f. 48 hrs. before the time fixed for Poll i.e. with effect from today evening 6 PM. Sale or distribution of liquors or the substances of similar nature in hotel, restaurants, shop or any other place are banned during this period.

Other Restrictions :

Exit Poll – No person shall conduct any exit poll and publish or disseminate the result of any exit poll during the period from 7.00 a.m. till 6.30 p.m. of Poll day (on 10 th May, 2023). Violators shall be punished with up to 2 yrs. imprisonment or fine or both as per Sec.126 A of R.P.Act,1951.

May, 2023). Violators shall be punished with up to 2 yrs. imprisonment or fine or both as per Sec.126 A of R.P.Act,1951. Opinion Poll – During the period of 48 hours preceding the hour fixed for the closure of Poll there is prohibition on display of results of Opinion Poll or any other Poll survey as per Sec.126(1) (b) of R.P.Act, 1951.

During the silence period no outside political persons (who are not the voters of the constituency) will be allowed to stay within the AC as such they would vacate the constituency by 6.00 PM of today (i.e. 08 th May, 2023).

May, 2023). Canvassing – within 100 mtrs. of the Booth is an offence. Violators can be arrested without warrant u/s-130 of R.P.Act-1951.

EVMs & VVPATs :

All the EVMs to be used in the Poll have been commissioned in presence of Contesting Candidates.

In case there is any defective EVM or malfunctioning EVM comes to our notice on the Poll day, guidance of Sector Officers or Trained Engineers shall be taken.

In case of need, the EVM Unit(s) shall be replaced from the stock of Reserve EVMs available with Sector Officers.

To attend to calls on exigency, there are 6 Trained Engineers from ECIL, Hyderabad who are deployed for the Poll day.

Booth Details:

Poll is going to be held in 253 booths in 197 locations.

Voter Details:

About 2,21,719 Voters are participating in the Poll which consists of 1,10,619 males, 1,11,037 females and 63 Trans genders and 249 service voter, 2534 PWD Voters.

12 Alternative Photo Identity Documents:

ECI has recommended for 12 alternative photo identity documents for Voters, who in the absence of their EPIC, can produce any of these to establish their identity –

Adhaar Card MGNREGA Job Card Pass books with photographs issued by Banks/ Post Office Health Insurance Smart Card issued by Ministry of Labour Driving Licence PAN Card Smart Card issued by RGI Indian Passport Pension Document with Photograph Service Identity Cards with Photo issued by Central/State Govt. Offices / PSUs Official I-Cards issued to M.Ps / M.L.As Unique Disability ID (UCID) issued by Min. of Social Justice & Empowerment

Facilities for Voters:

Adequate publicity is being ensured for the voters. Basic minimum facilities like drinking water, light, ramp, approach roads, furniture etc. have been ensured in these booths.

Help Desks are being opened by engaging BLOs on the Poll day to assist voters in identifying their names

BLOs have distributed Voter Information Slips to all the voters prior to poll which contains their sl no. in the electoral roll and polling station details

Posters on how to cast vote through EVMs and list of alternative identification documents will be pasted at each booth

Braille Dummy Ballot papers have been made available with each Presiding Officer for helping visually challenged voters

Poll day being declared as paid holiday for all the Govt. employees as well as private employees who are voters in the constituency.

Voters are advised to come early to vote. In case some voters are found still in the queue at Poll closure time i.e. 6 p.m, slips will be distributed to them by Presiding Officers

Special arrangement for P.w.D Voters :

For transportation of PwD Voters from their houses to booth and back, 2539 Vahan passes have been issued. 118 Auto rickshaws have been arranged. Also ramps, separate queue, @ 2 Volunteers per booth with 253 wheelchairs have been arranged.

Postal Ballot for absentee voters:

330 Absentee voters in the category of senior citizen and PWD had obtained for postal ballot of which 321 have given vote for postal ballot and 3 are dead, 6 found absent after 3rd visit of the polling party.

Model Booths & Pink Booths:

40 Model Booths with facilities like Ramp, Temp. shed, separate queues, Drinking water, Volunteers for P w D and Sr. Citizens etc. will be operating on the Poll day. Similarly 26 Pink booths especially in urban areas totally manned by Trained lady Polling Officers will be opened.

Critical Booths:

Basing upon the field inputs, 116 Critical booths have been identified in 69 locations. Special arrangement has been done for such booths. In all 253 booths Web casting has been planned. 69 Micro Observers will be deployed and extra CAPF deployment will be done in appropriate locations. Political party have also given their worry list. Accordingly, the deployment have been planned.

Law & Order:

A total of 1814 Police personnel (including 155 Police Officers, 17 platoon of Armed Police, 323 Havildars/Constables and 205 Home Guards) and 07 companies of CAPF are being deployed for the Poll.

CAPF is being deployed in 144 nos. of booths.

Enforcement measures:

171 licensed arms have been deposited in concerned police stations. 1903 persons have been booked under preventive sections of 107 & 116 Cr. P.C. 112 Non bailable warrants have been executed.

About 7468.93 ltr. of liquor has been seized which is valued at Rs 7,75,345/-, cash seizure of Rs 2.00 lakh and gift & others valued Rs.3.48 lakhs which comes to total of Rs.13.24 lakh.

M.C.C.:

12 no. of complaints have been received from political parties which were sent to DEO for enquiry and in most of the cases after due enquiry action has been taken.

During this period 09 cases of violation relating to during MCC and law and order have been brought to our notice. In all such cases FIRs have been registered against different persons. The Law and Order is fully under control. We are committed a free, fair and peaceful election on 10th May, 2023.

Two Hourly Report on Poll Day:

On the Poll day i.e. on 10th May, 2023, Mock Poll will start at 5.30 a.m. followed by Poll at 7.00 AM. Two-hourly voting turn out report will be released for information of public.

Appeal to voters of the Constituency and Media

As it is being experienced in earlier bye-elections media is always played a positive role in voter awareness and giving feedbacks regarding poll proceedings. We except the same from the media also and seek their cooperation.

The Odisha CEO personally appealed to all voters of 07-Jharsuguda constituency to take active part in the democratic process and come out for voting.

