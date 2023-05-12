Jharsuguda by elections, results on May 13

Advertisement

Jharsuguda: The candidates in the Jharsuguda now await their fate. The results of the by elections are scheduled to be published on May 13.

The voting in the Jharsuguda by-elections ended at around 7 pm on May 10, 2023. 75.60% of the people of Jharsuguda cast their votes. It is worth mentioning that, the votes will be counted on May 13, 2023, till then the EVMs will be kept under constant watch and heavy security.

Later after the conclusion of the voting in the Jharsuguda by-polls, the electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been sealed and stored in the strong rooms. The rooms have been set up inside the boundary of the Jharsuguda Engineering School amid tight security.

The counting of votes will start from 8 am on May 13. The counting will be done in 18 rounds. The necessary arrangements have been made for peaceful counting of votes.

Furthermore, CCTV cameras have been installed in the premises of the Jharsuguda Engineering School and all other necessary security measures have been taken in this regard.

Polling for the Assembly seat began at 7 a.m. on May 10, 2023 and continued till 6 p.m. in all 253 booths in the constituency, said Odisha theChief Electoral Officer (CEO), Nikunja Bihari Dhal.

A total of 1,51,035 voters had cast their votes in the by-poll till 5 p.m., he further added. Minor clashes were reported in three polling booths. However, there was no disturbance in voting, Dhal clarified.

Live webcasting was conducted in all 253 booths. The polling was conducted smoothly in the constituency, the CEO added.

The by-poll was necessitated following the murder of local MLA and ex-Minister Naba Kishore Das on January 29, 2023.