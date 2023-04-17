Jharsuguda by election: BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathi files nomination

Jharsuguda: The BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathi has filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Jharsuguda by elections on Monday.

Tankadhar Tripathi had been chosen as the candidate for BJP for the Jharsuguda by election, informed the central office of BJP on April 12, 2023.

Earlier on March 31, 2023 BJD had announced Deepali Das, daughter of Late Naba Das, as the party candidate for the Jharsuguda bypolls.

Congress has declared Tarun Pandey as its candidate for the Jharsuguda bypolls on April 10, 2023.

The by elections date for Jharsuguda had been announced on March 29, 2023 said reliable reports. The elections in Jharsuguda will be held on May 10, 2023.

It is worth mentioning that, the seat has fallen vacant for almost two months after the murder of Naba Das.

Chief Election Commissioner announced the date of by-elections to the Jharsuguda assembly seat today along with the Karnataka General Elections.

Here is the detailed list of the important dates:

Gazette notification- 13. 04. 2023

Nomination paper filing- 20. 04. 2023

Scrutiny of nomination papers- 21. 04. 2023

Withdrawal of nomination papers- 24. 04. 2023

Date of casting of votes- 10.05.2023

Counting of votes/ Declaration of results- 13. 05. 2023

Completion of entire voting process- 15. 05. 2023