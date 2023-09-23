Jharpada jail blunder: strict action to be taken against concerned officer, says Jail DIG

Bhubaneswar: In the matter of the Jharpada jail blunder the Jail DIG on Saturday said that strict action will be taken against the concerned officer due to whom wrong jail inmate was released on bail today.

As per reports, the Jail DIG said that the blunder took place due to the mistake of the jail authorities. However, the concerned officer due to whom it happened, will face strict action. After probe report will be submitted to the higher authorities.

He further said that probe is underway to catch the officer who was responsible for the mistake. On the other hand, the jail inmate who had been wrongly released on bail, has been brought back to the jail.

It is to be noted that in a case of mistaken identity, the Jharpada jail authorities had released a rape accused on bail instead of one who was held for loan fraud.

Reportedly, the two under-trial prisoner shared the same name. On Wednesday, the Jharpada jail received a bail order to release the loan fraud accused Ramesh Jena. However, instead of releasing him, the rape accused was released.