Jharpada jail blunder: Rape accused wrongly released, instead of loan fraud

Bhubaneswar: In case of mistaken identity, the Jharpada jail authorities have released a rape accused on bail instead of one who was held for loan fraud.

Sources say, the two under-trial prisoner shared the same name. On Wednesday, the Jharpada jail received a bail order to release the loan fraud accused Ramesh Jena. Instead of releasing him, the rape accused was released.

The alleged rape accused was to be produced in court for trail on Friday,when the authorities did not find him in the prison.They started searching for him and then they realised that he had been released by mistake.

Later, a team of jail officials started looking for him and located him on the outskirts of the city. He was immediately brought back to prison. The man who was actually granted bail, was then released.

Meanwhile, the jail authorities have take serious note of negligence and have asked the Jail DIG Garib Sahu to start a probe into the matter and produce a report to the DG of prisons.

Also Read: Beauty Therapy Training To Begin In Jharpada Jail Of Bhubaneswar