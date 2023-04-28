Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren visits KISS University, hails founder Achyuta Samanta

Bhubaneswar: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren today visited the city-based-Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) University and hailed founder Achyuta Samanta.

Samanta received Soren upon his arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar earlier today. Soren is accompanied by his wife, his personal Secretary, Jharkhand Chief Secretary and Jharkhand Principal Secretary.

The Jharkhand Chief Minister and his team were given a rousing welcome by the students of the KISS University, who danced to different tribal folk songs with the beats of traditional drums.

After visiting the one of its kind residential school, the Jharkhand Chief held a discussion with Samanta, during which the later reminded the former on how a branch of the KISS University can be opened in Jharkhand soon.

It is to be mentioned here that this is the second time that Hemant Soren visited KISS University. He had first visited the institute in 2005-06. Impressed by both KISS and KIIT, he had expressed his willingness to open a branch of the tribal residential school in his home State.

Hemant Soren and the officials also hailed Achyuta Samanta for his selfless duty and unconditional contribution to the different fields of the society, especially in education. They were surprised to see how over 30,000 tribal students are kept under one roof and given free education and accommodation with world-class facilities.