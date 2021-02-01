Jajpur: The Jajpur District and Sessions Judge granted three-day remand of Rakesh Swain, the prime accused in the murder case of Jharaphula Nayak, a student of Rama Devi University.

Meanwhile, even as the post-mortem report is out, police is yet to ascertain the reason behind death of the girl.

With no concrete evidence, the investigating team will have to wait for the viscera reports.

There are a lot of unsolved questions in this case. Had she eaten anything on her way to the guest house? Had she taken any kind of drugs or medicine? What had actually happened in the guest house?

Cops will try to find out the answers to all these questions from Rakesh during the three-day remand period. Reports suggest that cops will also do a crime scene reconstruction of the whole incident.

Furthermore, reports suggested that police might also take polygraph test of Rakesh.

Meanwhile, a special squad was formed to nab Rakesh’s associate Shekhar and seize the scooty that was used to dump Jharaphula’s body.