Jajpur: Yet another accused in the sensational death case of Rama Devi University student Jharaphula Nayak has been arrested, informed Jajpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul PR on Sunday.

Kuakhai Police arrested Amaresh Rout, the friend of deceased Jharaphula’s boyfriend Rakesh Swain. He was arrested from Sundarpada area of Bhubaneswar and forwarded to the court.

According to Jajpur SP, cops arrested Amaresh after knowing that he helped Rakesh in booking room at OYO Guest House in Bhubaneswar and killing Jharaphula.

Earlier, prime accused of the case Rakesh was arrested. However, another accused Saktisekhar Swain aka Sekhar is still at large. Special team of Jajpur Police and Commissionerate Police are conducting raids at different places to nab him.

While mystery continues to shroud the death of Jharaphula, after the arrest of Amaresh it is expected that police can get vital leads from him and solve the case.