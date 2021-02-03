Jharaphula Death: Boyfriend Rakesh Swain Recreates Crime Scene

By IANS
jharaphula case odisha

Bhubaneswar: In the most discussed RD University student Jharaphula Nayak death case, Police on Wednesday took the prime accused of the case, the deceased’s boyfriend Rakesh Swain to the guest house where they had reportedly spent a night ahead of her death and reconstructed the crime scene. The whole scene was recreated at the OYO Sai Guest House in Dharma Vihar area of the capital city of Odisha.

Earlier, the Kuakhia police had questioned three employees of the guest house in the presence of Rakesh. Today was the second day of remand for Rakesh.

Worth mentioning, Rakesh and Jharaphula had reportedly booked a suite in the guest house on 26th January night. They spent the night together in the hotel.

However, the next morning on January 27, Rakesh found her lying unconscious. Terrified, he called his friend and the two took Jharaphula’s body and dumped it at Mulapala under Kuakhai police limits, as reports says.

Yesterday, Kuakhai police had taken Rakesh to Mulapala where he had dumped the body.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to trace the whereabouts of Rakesh’s friend and recover the scooty used in the crime.

Reports suggest that the police have extracted important information from Rakesh during interrogation.

