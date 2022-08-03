Jeypore To Bhubaneswar Flight Services Begin Today

Pic Credits: South Odisha Updates

Koraput: Good news for people of Koraput. Flight testing at the newly-built Jeypore Airport will be done today.

As per schedule, the first test flight will take place from Bhubaneswar to Jeypore. It will take off at 10 in the morning from Bhubaneswar and will be landing at Jeypore by 12 pm.

It is noteworthy that, three officers along with 35 forces have been deployed for security. A strict ‘no entry’ has been imposed in the airport.

As per sources, a nine-seater aircraft will be landing in Koraput on Wednesday.

The DGCA team conducted an inspection on August 21 and 22 last year, and claimed that there were over 65 issues to be resolved.

After the issues will be resolved, DGCA will provide license to the Jeypore Airport and then the flights can take off from the airport.

 

