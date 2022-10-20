Jeypore Airport of Odisha gets Aerodrome license, scheduled operations under UDAN to begin soon

Koraput: The Jeypore Airport in Koraput district of Odisha was given the Aerodrome license on Thursday. Accordingly, now the Airport can carry out scheduled air operations under UDAN.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India announced it on its official twitter handle on Thursday. “Another milestone a day ahead of #UDANDiwas! Jeypore Airport of Odisha, gets the license to carry out scheduled air operations under #UDAN. This will help boost tourism and development of this tribal region,” it was written in the caption of the Twitter post.

Besides, the post also included the Authorisation letter issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Government of India that reads, “The Director Geral of Civil Aviation,in exercise of the posers under Rule 78 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937 delegated vide SO No. 727 € dated the 4th October, 1994, hereby grants license to the Govt. of Odisha for Jeypore Airport, Odisha.”