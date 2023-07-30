Jewelry stolen from Maa Ugratara’s temple in Tangi

By Akankshya Mishra 0
ugratara temple jewelry stolen

Khordha: In a shocking incident, jewelry from the revered Maa Ugratara temple in Tangi was reported stolen. The theft reportedly occurred during the late night hours last night.

The stolen jewelry includes pieces of head jewelry, necklace, and a waist chain. The Tangi police are currently looking into the matter.

Reportedly, five secretaries had visited the temple a few days back. A grant was sanctioned to them for the improvement of the temple. Further details awaited.

