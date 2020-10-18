loot in balasore

Jewellery Worth 6 Lakh Looted In Broad Daylight From Odisha’s Balasore

By KalingaTV Bureau

Soro: Jewellery worth 6 lakh has been looted from a jeweller in Balasore district of Odisha today in broad daylight.

The jeweller has been identified as Sudarshan Rana, he was looted in broad daylight by six robbers in Rusho village under Soro police limits.

The robbers apprehended him on two bikes and hit his motorcycle.

They threatened him with sharp weapons and fled with 80 gm gold ornament, four kg silver ornament, cash and two mobile phones.

The Soro police has launched a manhunt in this regard.

You might also like
State

Odisha youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in Khordha

State

Houses of three families gutted in fire in Odisha’s Keonjhar

State

‘Mo Beach Yoga’ Program At Odisha’s Puri Is A Hit Among The Heath…

State

14 succumb to COVID-19 in Odisha today, 4 from Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.