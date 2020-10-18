Soro: Jewellery worth 6 lakh has been looted from a jeweller in Balasore district of Odisha today in broad daylight.

The jeweller has been identified as Sudarshan Rana, he was looted in broad daylight by six robbers in Rusho village under Soro police limits.

The robbers apprehended him on two bikes and hit his motorcycle.

They threatened him with sharp weapons and fled with 80 gm gold ornament, four kg silver ornament, cash and two mobile phones.

The Soro police has launched a manhunt in this regard.