Jewellery, cash stolen from marriage reception venue in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A wedding reception party at Crystal Courtyard in Bhunbaneswar went awry when some unidentified persons committed theft of jewellery, gadegets, and cash at the venue on February 29, 2020.

The father of the bridegroom, Rajen Mohanty, a resident of Jharapada area in the State capital lodged a complaint at Chandrasekharpur police station in this connection on Monday.

As per the complaint lodged by Mohanty, two unidentified youths stole the bag containing wedding gifts including jewellery, gadgets and cash received by the newlywed couple at around 11 PM from the venue.

The incident occurred when the family members and relatives of the newlywed couple were reportedly busy in taking photos, sources said.

The theft incident was reportedly captured in the CCTV of the venue and the CCTV footage was handed over to the police, sources added.

Meanwhile, Chandrasekharpur police registered a case under section 379 against unknown person in this connection and started a probe into the matter.