Rourkela: A jeweller was shot dead by some unidentified miscreants  at STI overbridge in Rourkela district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Saroj Sahu, a native of Rourkela.

Sources said, Saroj was returning home after closing the jewellery shop located at Ganesh Market when two unidentified miscreants opened fire at him and looted jewelleries from him.

Saroj sustained bullet injuries on his head and stomach. He was immediately admitted to Hi-tech medical and then later shifted to Ispat General Hospital after his condition deteriorated. But the doctors declared him brought dead.

On being informed, Rourkela police reached the spot and have launched an investigation into the matter.

