JEE Mains Examination To Be Conducted In Regional Languages Including Odia

Bhubaneswar: JEE Mains examinations from 2021 will be conducted in various regional languages of India including Odia.

The Odisha Government has thanked the National Testing Agency (NTA) for this step.

The state government had earlier requested NTA to include Odia as one of the preferred languages.

This affirmative nod by the NTA is hoped to bring convenience to lakhs of students appearing the exam from different parts of India.