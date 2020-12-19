JEE Mains Examination To Be Conducted In Regional Languages Including Odia
Bhubaneswar: JEE Mains examinations from 2021 will be conducted in various regional languages of India including Odia.
The Odisha Government has thanked the National Testing Agency (NTA) for this step.
ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷଠାରୁ ଜେଇଇ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ପ୍ରଶ୍ନପତ୍ର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ଭାରତୀୟ ଭାଷା ସମେତ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଭାଷାରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଉପଲବ୍ଧ ହେବ। ରାଜ୍ୟର ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ହିତକୁ ଅଗ୍ରାଧିକାର ଦେଇ ଜେଇଇ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଭାଷାରେ କରାଇବାକୁ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର କରିଥିବା ଅନୁରୋଧରେ @DG_NTA ସହମତି ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି। #Odisha
— CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) December 19, 2020
The state government had earlier requested NTA to include Odia as one of the preferred languages.
This affirmative nod by the NTA is hoped to bring convenience to lakhs of students appearing the exam from different parts of India.