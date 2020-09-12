Bhubaneswar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main results 2020.

Sourabh Soumyakant Das became Odisha topper with 99.992 percentage in the engineering entrance exam. Stitiprajna Sahoo has topped (female category) from Odisha in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020.

According to sources, the result includes NTA percentile scores, all India rank and JEE Main cutoff 2020.

Candidates can check their results on the website jeemain.nta.nic.in

The examination was conducted from September 1 to 6 for which around 8.58 lakh candidates had registered out of which nearly 6.3 lakh appeared.

NTA had conducted the JEE Main 2020 amid the Coronavirus pandemic this year.

This was the fastest that the results were declared less than a week.

JEE Main Result 2020: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘JEE Mains 2020 results’

Step 3: Enter login credentials

Step 4: View your JEE Mains results 2020.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference