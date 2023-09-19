JEE (Main) Exam 2024 to be held between 24 January and 1 February

Bhubaneswar: The probable schedule for the JEE, NEET, CUET and UGC-NET has been published for the reference of the candidates on Tuesday.

According to reports, the JEE(Main) Exam- 2024 session 1 will be held between 24th January and 1st February 2024.

The JEE(Main) Exam- 2024 session 2 will be held between 1st April and 15th April 2024.

Whereas, the NEET(UG)- 2024 will be held on 5th May 2024.

It is worth mentioning that the CUET(UG)-2024 will be held between 15th May and 31st May 2024.

Further it is worth noting that the UGC-NET session 1 will be conducted by NTA from 10th June to 21st June 2024.

